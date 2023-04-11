Meijer announces recall of its premade salads for listeria concerns

Photo of some of the recalled salads.
Photo of some of the recalled salads.(Meijer)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Meijer has issued a voluntary recall of certain Fresh From Meijer premade salads because of potential listeria contamination.

The FDA says the recall is part of a broader Revolution Farms lettuce recall, which includes the premade salads sold at Meijers in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. The recalled salads sold from Meijer have a Fresh From Meijer sticker on a clear plastic container.

The salads have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which the FDA says can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children or those with weakened immune systems.

They say although healthy people may only have short-term symptoms like a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The FDA’s website shows the recall was issued on April 7 and published by the FDA on April 10. For a full list of recalled products and what to do if you have already bought one, visit the FDA website.

List of premade salads recalled by Meijer.
List of premade salads recalled by Meijer.(Food and Drug Administration)

