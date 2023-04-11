Indiana Senate Republicans sign resolution honoring NRA Tuesday

Senate Democrats criticize the move, coming one day after a mass shooting in Louisville
Indiana Senate Republicans read a resolution honoring the NRA on Tuesday, drawing criticism...
Indiana Senate Republicans read a resolution honoring the NRA on Tuesday, drawing criticism from Senate Democrats.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Senate Democrats are condemning a GOP resolution read in the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday afternoon honoring the National Rifle Association (NRA) as the nation grapples with yet another mass shooting.

NRA CEO Wayne Robert LaPierre was at the Statehouse as Republican legislators read the resolution, penned to recognize the NRA’s 152nd annual national convention planned for Indianapolis April 14-16.

“This is a wonderful group doing good things and I was pleased to be one of the authors of the constitutional carry bill which we passed last year and I hope more of you will join me and Senator on this resolution,” State Senator Blake Doriot (R - District 12) said Tuesday.

The resolution recognizes the NRA for increasing interest in hunting and for offering gun safety programs.

But as Republicans were praising the association, Senate Democrats were vocal in condemning the resolution.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) sent a statement taking issue with the timing of the resolution--read one day after five people were killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting in Kentucky.

You can read the full resolution below.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

