Indiana Senate Republicans sign resolution honoring NRA Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Senate Democrats are condemning a GOP resolution read in the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday afternoon honoring the National Rifle Association (NRA) as the nation grapples with yet another mass shooting.

NRA CEO Wayne Robert LaPierre was at the Statehouse as Republican legislators read the resolution, penned to recognize the NRA’s 152nd annual national convention planned for Indianapolis April 14-16.

“This is a wonderful group doing good things and I was pleased to be one of the authors of the constitutional carry bill which we passed last year and I hope more of you will join me and Senator on this resolution,” State Senator Blake Doriot (R - District 12) said Tuesday.

The resolution recognizes the NRA for increasing interest in hunting and for offering gun safety programs.

But as Republicans were praising the association, Senate Democrats were vocal in condemning the resolution.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) sent a statement taking issue with the timing of the resolution--read one day after five people were killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting in Kentucky.

“The day after our neighbors in Louisville lost five lives to a mass shooting, our Senate Chamber chose to bring forth a resolution celebrating the NRA. Our neighbors are still in mourning, and we’re honoring an organization that has played a central role in preventing the adoption of common-sense gun safety laws across the nation. I think it would be more appropriate to recognize organizations like Moms Demand Action, which have fought tooth and nail trying to protect kids from the leading cause of death among young people in our nation: firearms. Not books, which this General Assembly is still working to restrict in schools. Firearms. Despite the number of gun accidents involving minors in Indiana this year, we haven’t done anything to meaningfully support gun safety or protect our communities from avoidable and senseless gun violence.”

You can read the full resolution below.

