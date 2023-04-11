Huntertown family survives carbon monoxide poisoning

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - Data from the CDC says, every year, more than 400 people die in the U.S. from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. It’s a rare occurrence but can happen to anyone.

“We’re very, very blessed,” Melody Hathaway said.

Blessed, thankful and lucky is how Melody Hathaway and her family feel after recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Easter Sunday, Hathaway and her family were gathering at her home to celebrate and eat dinner. That’s when Hathaway’s granddaughter began to feel dizzy and lightheaded.

“As I looked across the table at her, just the look on her face was a glaze over and it scared me,” Hathaway said.

When her granddaughter became unresponsive, that’s when she realized the severity of the situation.

“I got her away from the table and she just collapsed into my arms and that’s when I got really scared,” Hathaway said.

Hathaway immediately called 911. When police and firefighters came, they tried to find the cause, including checking the levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

Hathaway was told anything above 35 ppm (parts per million) was dangerous. Her heart sank when she was told the levels in her home ranged from 200-600 ppm.

“We just remodeled this place three years ago,” Hathaway said. “Everything is brand new. How did this happen?”

The cause was something as simple as a loose pipe in their basement water heater (see below).

Loose Pipe Which Caused CO Leak (WPTA)

Hathaway says if her granddaughter hadn’t collapsed, she questions whether or not they would’ve figured it out before it was too late.

“Would we have went to bed tonight and not gotten up tomorrow morning?” Hathaway said.

The dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning are serious. But, if you can’t see it, smell it or taste it, how do you know it’s there?

Carbon monoxide alarms can detect the levels in your home. Hathaway urges everyone to buy one and says it may be lifesaving.

“They’re not free, they’re not cheap and all that happy stuff, but you couldn’t put a price on your life,” Hathaway said.

Carbon monoxide detectors range in price from $20-$50. You can find them in most big box stores, hardware stores and online.

