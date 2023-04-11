Evacuations ordered as crews battle massive warehouse fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WPTA) - Multiple fire departments are battling a large fire at a warehouse in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon.

The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency says over 2,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate after a fire engulfed a recycling plant there. They say over 900 houses are in the evacuation zone, impacting 2,011 residents.

The department says any residents who live within a half-mile radius have been ordered to evacuate, and anyone who can see the smoke is asked to shelter in place. They also suggest residents in the area turn off HVAC units.

