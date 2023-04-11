DeKalb grad Brown selected No. 15 to Atlanta Dream in 2023 WNBA Draft

Michigan guard Leigha Brown (32) is defended by Indiana guard Sydney Parrish (33) during the...
Michigan guard Leigha Brown (32) is defended by Indiana guard Sydney Parrish (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Chris Ryan
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WPTA) - DeKalb grad Leigha Brown joins the Atlanta Dream, as the No. 15 overall selection in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

The Michigan wing earned AP All-American Honorable Mention after averaging 19 points, five rebounds and six assists per game, as a fifth-year senior.

Brown named first-team All-Big Ten three separate seasons.

