DeKalb grad Brown selected No. 15 to Atlanta Dream in 2023 WNBA Draft

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WPTA) - DeKalb grad Leigha Brown joins the Atlanta Dream, as the No. 15 overall selection in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

The Michigan wing earned AP All-American Honorable Mention after averaging 19 points, five rebounds and six assists per game, as a fifth-year senior.

Brown named first-team All-Big Ten three separate seasons.

