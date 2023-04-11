City Utilities offcials update public on construction efforts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the city’s largest public works projects may be done sooner than expected.

Right now our sewers get overwhelmed when the city sees a lot of rain and that results in excess sewage getting dumped into our rivers, not ideal. Once the deep rock tunnel is finished, it will take that sewage and instead of dumping it, it will transport it through a drop shaft 200 feet down connecting to the tunnel.

The good news? The City says they may be done sooner than expected with everything wrapping up at the end of 2025, but they say the community still needs to be patient.

“Construction is a point of time. Development and marvelous stewardship and economic benefits are over a period of time. So the frustration that all of us face to see an orange barrel here or a road that is closed off, I completely understand.”

When the big tunnel is finished, a spokesperson with The City tells me the project will keep 27 million gallons of combined sewage out of the river annually.

Once we have a definitive timeline on when the tunnel will be finished, we will let you know.

