City holds groundbreaking for The Lofts at Headwaters Park Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne is celebrating the groundbreaking of The Lofts at Headwaters Park.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning to celebrate the construction that began last week on the $98 million mixed-use project that will stand at Clinton and Superior streets.

Developers say the six-story development will include apartments, townhomes, retail space, and a 651-space parking garage that will provide parking for Headwaters Park events, the Arts United campus, and other nearby businesses and restaurants.

They say the development will house 350 residents.

Officials say the parking garage is expected to be finished in about a year, while the building might not be completed for nearly three years.

BACKGROUND: Work on Lofts at Headwaters Park to kick off in January

“We are thrilled to be starting construction on our next project, The Lofts at Headwaters in downtown Fort Wayne. We share the community’s vision for riverfront redevelopment and are pleased to be a part of the progress happening downtown.”

Mayor Tom Henry says it is “encouraging” to see the private sector wanting to invest in the city and that revitalization developments in Fort Wayne will “have a lasting and meaningful impact.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.