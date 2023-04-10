With Tax Day deadline approaching, expert says “don’t wait”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Have you filed your taxes yet? If not, you have until Tuesday, April 18th to file your tax return, request an extension or pay taxes owed.

Dori Miller is the owner of Liberty Tax. She says as tax experts are extra busy this time of year, the sooner you can handle your 2022 taxes, the better and this isn’t a deadline to wait on.

”April 18th this year is the deadline, and your taxes need to be paid. Lots of people like to file extensions, file their taxes in the summertime. No big deal we’re happy to help you. But know, an extension to file is not an extension to pay,” Miller said.

She says while they’re prepared to help you up until the day it’s due, it’s imperative that you come prepared. You must have form of identification, income statements and proof of residency if you have a child that lives with you.

Miller adds that this year your taxes may look a bit different than the last two years.

“The most important thing to know for this year is all the COVID-19 credits and all those special child tax credits that we’ve had the past two years are gone,” Miller said. “Officially tax law has reverted back to 2020 tax law.”

If you are unable to file with a tax servicer in-person, there are online options as well.

