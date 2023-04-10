Steuben County police seeking help finding wanted man

22-year-old Miguel Angel Jimenez-Lopez (AKA Gabriel Sanchez) of Ashley, IN.
22-year-old Miguel Angel Jimenez-Lopez (AKA Gabriel Sanchez) of Ashley, IN.(Steuben County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for help finding a wanted 22-year-old man who may be in the Ohio area.

Police say they issued an arrest warrant for Miguel Angel Jimenez-Lopez of Ashley, who is wanted on one count of rape, on April 7.

The charges stem from an alleged sexual assault in March at a home in rural Otsego Township, officers say. Police believe Jimenez-Lopez may have fled the county and traveled to the Delphos, Ohio area.

He is described as having black hair and brown eyes, is about 5′5″ tall, and weighs about 130 to 150 pounds. He was last known to be driving a black 4-door 2011 Chevy Impala with an Ohio license plate of JIP3394. Police say he may also be going by the name Gabriel Sanchez.

Officers ask anyone with information on his location to call them at 260-668-1000 Ext. 4000, Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP (7867), or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase leads to crash
Woman arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne
Chicken Salad Chick announces grand opening
Chicken Salad Chick announces opening day in Fort Wayne
Scene of hit-and-run on Thursday, April 6, along Covington Road.
FWPD search for suspect in hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
Train stops on Lower Huntington Road in Waynedale for hours.
Train blocks Waynedale streets for hours

Latest News

Foster Park Golf Course proposed changes
Final day for public to complete Foster Park paved trail survey, officials say
Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast
Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast
April 18th is the deadline to file and pay your 2022 taxes.
With Tax Day deadline approaching, expert says “don’t wait”
ISP Master Trooper Kurt Jack
ISP Fort Wayne Master Trooper Kurt Jack retires after 39 years of service