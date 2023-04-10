Steuben County police seeking help finding wanted man

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for help finding a wanted 22-year-old man who may be in the Ohio area.

Police say they issued an arrest warrant for Miguel Angel Jimenez-Lopez of Ashley, who is wanted on one count of rape, on April 7.

The charges stem from an alleged sexual assault in March at a home in rural Otsego Township, officers say. Police believe Jimenez-Lopez may have fled the county and traveled to the Delphos, Ohio area.

He is described as having black hair and brown eyes, is about 5′5″ tall, and weighs about 130 to 150 pounds. He was last known to be driving a black 4-door 2011 Chevy Impala with an Ohio license plate of JIP3394. Police say he may also be going by the name Gabriel Sanchez.

Officers ask anyone with information on his location to call them at 260-668-1000 Ext. 4000, Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP (7867), or your local law enforcement agency.

