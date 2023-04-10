Purdue University astronomer leads int’l team in supernova study

Danny Milisavljevic, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Purdue Fort Wayne, studies...
Danny Milisavljevic, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Purdue Fort Wayne, studies supernova remnants and even leads a year-one research team on the James Webb Space Telescope currently examining the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A.(Purdue University)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Hoosier astronomer/professor is on an “out of this world” mission to better understand a famous celestial object.

Danny Milisavljevic, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Purdue University, studies supernova remnants and even leads a year-one research team on the James Webb Space Telescope currently examining the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A, which is 11,000 light-years away from Earth.

According to a Purdue University release, Cassiopeia A is the youngest known remnant from an exploding, massive star in our galaxy, the Milky Way. The light from the star’s explosion reached Earth about 340 years ago.

Milisavljevic says this makes for a unique opportunity to learn more about how massive supernovae occur.

“Cas A represents our best opportunity to look at the debris field of an exploded star and run a kind of stellar autopsy to understand what type of star was there beforehand and how that star exploded,” he said.

After studying stars and their major end-of-life explosions for about 17 years, Milisavljevic believes supernovas such as Cassiopeia A are crucial to understanding the origins of humans.

Studying Cassiopeia A with the James Webb Telescope, Milisavljevic said the telescope itself is an “incredible achievement,” and its observations will help scientists better understand the makeup of humans in the process.

“Webb is an incredible achievement,” Milisavljevic said. “I feel fortunate to be among the first scientists to test its unrivaled power to explore the universe. I am going to spend the rest of my career trying to understand what’s in this data set.”

