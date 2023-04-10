Mayor Henry spotlights Homebound Meals on Wheels for National Volunteer Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An area non-profit that relies on volunteers to deliver food to those who are homebound is getting well-deserved recognition.

Monday morning, Mayor Tom Henry joined volunteers with Homebound Meals on Wheels as they were preparing food to deliver to area shut-ins. Henry said he wanted to spotlight the important role these volunteers play in our community for National Volunteer Month in April.

Leaders say Homebound Meals works with the Volunteer Center to better serve those in need. In 2022, they say the Volunteer Center contributed a total of 94,374 volunteer hours equaling $2,826,501.

Homebound Meals volunteer drivers are the lifeblood of our program fulfilling our mission with each delivery. Their commitment to fighting hunger and isolation in our community resulted in the delivery of 54,314 meals last year.”

Volunteer Center Executive Director Ani Etter says the partnerships between the nonprofit and other area organizations show how coming together can help solve problems impacting the city.

“It is truly about each individual being given an opportunity to make our community better for all,” Etter says.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer can find more information here.

