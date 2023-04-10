ISP Fort Wayne Master Trooper Kurt Jack retires after 39 years of service

ISP Master Trooper Kurt Jack
ISP Master Trooper Kurt Jack(Indiana State Police)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police - Fort Wayne Post officials say Master Trooper Kurt Jack retired on Thursday, April 6, from his post after nearly 40 years of service.

Officials say Master Trooper Jack’s passion for his career started before he even became an officer. Jack’s late father, Sergeant Thomas Jack, was a state trooper at the Ligonier Post in Noble County (now decommissioned).

Jack’s professional policing career began when he became a patrolman with the Elkhart Police Department after earning a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University- East Lansing.

He was appointed trooper and assigned to the Fort Wayne Post in 1983 after graduating from the ISP 41st Recruit Academy. Jack remained at the Fort Wayne Post until his retirement.

ISP officials say during his 39-year career, Master Trooper Jack was mainly assigned to road patrol in Adams, Blackford, Jay, and Wells counties. He also has 34 years of experience as a certified technical crash investigator and certification in aircraft crash investigations.

Master Trooper is known by many to show “exceptional professionalism.”

Jack has spent his entire life as a resident of Wells County and was recently appointed the new Police Chief of Ossian.

