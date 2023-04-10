Indiana DNR urges residents to watch out for invasive spotted lanternfly eggs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Hoosiers are being asked to keep an eye out for a brightly-colored insect the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) calls a “highly destructive invasive insect”.

The department says the spotted lanternfly (SLF) is considered a “major concern” nationwide because of its negative impacts on fruit orchards, nurseries, and the logging and wine industries.

In July 2021, DNR says a population of the invasive bug was found in Switzerland County, near the Ohio River, and a second population was found last July in Huntington.

As the USDA continues work to curb the presence of the lanternflies, leaders ask Hoosiers to watch for and report sightings of SLF egg masses and SLF adults in the coming weeks. Residents are asked to immediately report all suspected findings to 866-NO EXOTIC ((866) 663-9684) or DEPP@dnr.IN.gov. They ask that you at least specify the county you found them in and leave contact information for follow-up questions.

The department provided the following information on what to look out for:

, an invasive plant that is common in the Hoosier state, should be a priority because it is the insect’s preferred host tree. Inspection of areas and objects near a tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima) an invasive plant that is common in the Hoosier state, should be a priority because it is the insect’s preferred host tree. SLF typically lays its eggs on smooth surfaces, and eggs may be in sheltered locations or in crevices on trees, rocks, fences, or other outdoor objects, which is part of the challenge of detecting them.

Egg masses are irregularly shaped and about 1 to 1 ½ inches long. The individual eggs resemble wheat kernels strung together in several rows. After laying eggs, the female deposits a protective coating over them that resembles silly putty. As this coating dries and is exposed to the elements it begins to crack and takes on the appearance of dried mud. There can be 30 to 50 eggs in each egg mass.

Nymphs and adults tend to cluster at the base of trees or lower trunk during the day and are more active at dusk or early evening. Infested trees can show significant deposits of honeydew and sooty mold around the base of the tree to the point where the base and surrounding ground may appear black. Tree sap oozing from wounds on trees and the honeydew may attract ants, bees, and wasps.

Hoosiers are also asked to inspect any articles such as logs, firewood, other tree parts, decorative grapevines, any other outdoor household articles, and vehicles coming from Switzerland County, Huntington, or any other area identified as having an infestation.

For more information on the invasive insect, visit DNR’s website.

