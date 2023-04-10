Indiana bill banning instruction on ‘human sexuality’ through the third grade advances

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Senate voted Monday afternoon to approve a bill that would ban human sexuality instruction for students through the third grade.

The Senate voted 37-12 to approve House Bill 1608 on Monday. The bill also requires teachers to notify parents if a student asks to change their name or pronouns, which bill critics say could endanger LGBTQ+ youth by possibly forcing them to come out to their parents.

The bill now goes back to the full House, which is expected to concur on the changes, according to 21Alive’s partner the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Previously, language in the bill aimed to ban K-3 classroom discussions about sexual orientation, gender fluidity, gender roles, gender identity, gender expression, and gender stereotypes. However, the committee scrapped that list of topics and changed it to ban teachings on “human sexuality” for those kids.

