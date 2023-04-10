Final day for public to complete Foster Park paved trail survey, officials say

Foster Park Golf Course proposed changes
Foster Park Golf Course proposed changes(Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation officials say Tuesday, April 11, is the final day for the general public to complete the paved trail survey for Foster Park.

Back in February, park officials invited residents to complete a survey to get public opinion on the Foster Park paved trail that they say is part of the “master plan” to revamp its golf course.

BACKGROUND: Fort Wayne Parks & Rec seeking input for Foster Park trail

Officials also say anyone who has not completed the survey online can do so in person on April 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the Indian Village Park’s Sears Pavilion at 1701 Bluffton Rd.

The survey is still accessible until Tuesday on the Fort Wayne Parks website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase leads to crash
Woman arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne
Chicken Salad Chick announces grand opening
Chicken Salad Chick announces opening day in Fort Wayne
Scene of hit-and-run on Thursday, April 6, along Covington Road.
FWPD search for suspect in hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
Train stops on Lower Huntington Road in Waynedale for hours.
Train blocks Waynedale streets for hours

Latest News

ISP Master Trooper Kurt Jack
ISP Fort Wayne Master Trooper Kurt Jack retires after 39 years of service
Chicken Salad Chick announces opening date, giveaways
Zane Langenbrunner meets Pope Francis in December of 2019.
Fort Wayne-South Bend Deacon to sing in Easter Vigil Mass in Rome
The Lighthouse announces its continued partnership with Redemption House.
Redemption House receives The Lighthouse’s original recovery home