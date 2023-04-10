Final day for public to complete Foster Park paved trail survey, officials say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation officials say Tuesday, April 11, is the final day for the general public to complete the paved trail survey for Foster Park.

Back in February, park officials invited residents to complete a survey to get public opinion on the Foster Park paved trail that they say is part of the “master plan” to revamp its golf course.

Officials also say anyone who has not completed the survey online can do so in person on April 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the Indian Village Park’s Sears Pavilion at 1701 Bluffton Rd.

The survey is still accessible until Tuesday on the Fort Wayne Parks website.

