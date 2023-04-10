Chicken Salad Chick announces opening date, giveaways

By Evan Harris and Taylor Williams
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Calling all chicken salad lovers: after months of anticipation, this one is for you.

The Alabama restaurant chain, Chicken Salad Chick, announced its grand opening date for its first Fort Wayne location.

BACKGROUND: Yats, Chicken Salad Chick, more coming to Jefferson Pointe

Officials say the restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration near Jefferson Pointe at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd. on Wednesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. They also say they plan to do a ‘week of giveaways’ in part of their grand opening.

The restaurant their celebration will begin at 8 a.m. on opening day, and says the first 100 guests that show up in line will be assigned a number based on their place in line when they arrive. Doors will officially open at 10 a.m.

Officials urge guests to stay in line to participate in the giveaway.

Guests must download the Craving Credits app, purchase “The Chick” or anything of a higher value, and enter a code in the app to officially secure their spot.

The first 100 people will receive their first Large Quick Chick electronically through the Craving Credits app the Monday after the grand opening, restaurant officials said on their Facebook page.

Organizers say it serves up scratch-made, southern-style chicken salad recipes. The eatery has over a dozen varieties of chicken salads.

Some menu items expected at the Fort Wayne location include the Turkey Club sandwich, the Fruity Fran salad with Fuji apples and grapes, the traditional Classic Carol, and the spicy Kickin’ Kay Lynne, with ingredients including buffalo sauce, bacon, and sriracha sauce.

RELATED: Chicken Salad Chick announces opening day in Fort Wayne

Click here to view the full details of Chicken Salad Chick’s giveaway.

