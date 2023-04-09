Woman arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman is behind bars after she led police on car chase Saturday night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department say they were called to the Walmart on Coldwater Road just after 9 p.m. on a report of a woman sleeping in her car.

When police arrived, they say they observed the woman exit her car but then got right back in and drove off.

Officers tried pulling her over, but she continued to drive off.

Eventually police say they had to use stop sticks on the car, which caused the woman to crash into a FWPD officers’ car.

The crash happened just north of downtown Fort Wayne on North Clinton Street. However, police say the woman refused to exit the vehicle until police used “tactical measures” to take her into custody.

The woman’s name and what charges she may be facing have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.