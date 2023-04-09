Tom’s Donuts in Angola opens for the season

ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - The original Tom’s Donuts in Angola opened for business.

The beloved donut shop took to its Facebook page to announce the news.

You’ll remember the donut shop broke the Guinness World Record last Memorial Day when it sold nearly nine thousand donuts in an eight-hour span.

It’s located on Lake James, and the shop is dubbed the “Donut Capital of the World.”

It’s a tradition for many families, and it’s now open every weekend this summer.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.