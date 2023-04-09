Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’

Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’
Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A neighborhood dispute in Steuben County led to one man behind bars.

Mark Handshoe, 53, was arrested Saturday night after police say he fought with a neighbor in rural Orland.

According to police they were called to the 6900 block of West County Road 490 North on reports of a physical altercation and shots fired.

When they arrived, they learned there was an ongoing dispute between neighbors that led to threats of physical harm.

At one point, police say Handshoe got a gun and fire it multiple times in the direction of others involved.

Handshoe is facing the following charges:

  • Two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon (Level 6 felony)
  • Two counts of pointing a loaded firearm (Level 6 felony)
  • Two counts of intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon (Level 5 felony)

Police say Handshoe is being held in the Steuben County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of hit-and-run on Thursday, April 6, along Covington Road.
FWPD search for suspect in hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Train stops on Lower Huntington Road in Waynedale for hours.
Train blocks Waynedale streets for hours
FWPD converges at scene downtown near MLK Bridge
FWPD converges at scene downtown near MLK Jr. Bridge
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
A small plane crash killed two Indiana couples in Florida
Four Hoosiers killed in small plane crash offshore in Florida

Latest News

Police chase leads to crash
Woman arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne
Chicken Salad Chick announces grand opening
Chicken Salad Chick announces opening day in Fort Wayne
Women arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne
Women arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne
Tom's Donuts in Angola is now open for the summer.
Tom’s Donuts in Angola opens for the season