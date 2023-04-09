Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A neighborhood dispute in Steuben County led to one man behind bars.

Mark Handshoe, 53, was arrested Saturday night after police say he fought with a neighbor in rural Orland.

According to police they were called to the 6900 block of West County Road 490 North on reports of a physical altercation and shots fired.

When they arrived, they learned there was an ongoing dispute between neighbors that led to threats of physical harm.

At one point, police say Handshoe got a gun and fire it multiple times in the direction of others involved.

Handshoe is facing the following charges:

Two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon (Level 6 felony)

Two counts of pointing a loaded firearm (Level 6 felony)

Two counts of intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon (Level 5 felony)



Police say Handshoe is being held in the Steuben County Jail without bond.

