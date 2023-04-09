Rescue Mission sees increase in free Easter meals

Rescue Mission sees increase in free Easter meals
Rescue Mission sees increase in free Easter meals(WPTA Staff)
By Taylor Williams
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For decades the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission has fed those in need this Easter.

“We want to put joy in the hearts and a smile on peoples face,” President and CEO Donovan Coley said. “We want them to know that there are people in this community that care.”

Hours before the meal carry-out, a line of people wrapped around the halls of the mission.

Officials with the Rescue Mission say serve more than 4,000 carry-out meals on Easter Sunday, its 3rd-largest holiday meal.

The mission says they served around 2,500 meals last Easter and expects that number to increase this year.

“The numbers have truly increased,” Coley said. “We are serving three times the number of people in our residential services here at the Rescue Mission and it’s so important to us to make sure we see this as a stewardship responsibility in taking care of the poor and the most vulnerable. So today we are connecting people with the rescue mission but also with the resources that we have to offer to them.”

For more information on The Rescue Mission click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of hit-and-run on Thursday, April 6, along Covington Road.
FWPD search for suspect in hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Train stops on Lower Huntington Road in Waynedale for hours.
Train blocks Waynedale streets for hours
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
FWPD converges at scene downtown near MLK Bridge
FWPD converges at scene downtown near MLK Jr. Bridge
Police chase leads to crash
Woman arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne

Latest News

Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’
Steuben County man arrested after ‘ongoing neighborhood dispute’
Police chase leads to crash
Woman arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne
Chicken Salad Chick announces grand opening
Chicken Salad Chick announces opening day in Fort Wayne
Women arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne
Women arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne