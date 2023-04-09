Rescue Mission sees increase in free Easter meals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For decades the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission has fed those in need this Easter.

“We want to put joy in the hearts and a smile on peoples face,” President and CEO Donovan Coley said. “We want them to know that there are people in this community that care.”

Hours before the meal carry-out, a line of people wrapped around the halls of the mission.

Officials with the Rescue Mission say serve more than 4,000 carry-out meals on Easter Sunday, its 3rd-largest holiday meal.

The mission says they served around 2,500 meals last Easter and expects that number to increase this year.

“The numbers have truly increased,” Coley said. “We are serving three times the number of people in our residential services here at the Rescue Mission and it’s so important to us to make sure we see this as a stewardship responsibility in taking care of the poor and the most vulnerable. So today we are connecting people with the rescue mission but also with the resources that we have to offer to them.”

For more information on The Rescue Mission click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.