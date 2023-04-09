New Ossian Police Chief sworn in

OSSIAN, Ind. (WPTA) - Ossian officials swore in a new police chief after going months with just one full time officer on the department.

“They were in need of having a new chief and I thought I had something to offer as far as my experience,” chief Kurt Jack said. “It’s a small-town atmosphere. Everybody is usually pleasant; we don’t have a lot of crime here. "

Prior to joining the department, Jack worked with Indiana State Police for 40 years.

The town has faced staffing challenges over the years. Officers have retired and others transferred to bigger cities.

Right now, the department has one full-time officer and two-part time.

To cover patrols, the town currently pays the Wells County Sheriff’s Department.

The Ossian Board of Metropolitan Police Commissioners says that paying the county costs more than having a full staffed department in more ways than you may think.

“With our own officers they are going to know the area a lot better,” President of the Ossian Board of Metropolitan Police Commissioners Caleb Chichester said. “The Wells County Deputies are great, but they cover the entire county. To have our own officers that really know hot spots in town and things of that nature it really helps a lot.”

Getting new recruits has proven to be a challenge in the past.

Chief Jack says he wants to raise the pay, to compete with surrounding communities.

Currently the town pays $55,385.88. The city of Bluffton pays $55,900 and Wells County pays $54,752.

Chief Jack also wants to offer more opportunities to grow within the department.

“We are just trying to attract people to want to come to a small community and be part of the community,” Jack said.

You can apply to be an officer on the town’s website.

