It’s a mad rush for Easter fun

MARKLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Easter is this weekend which means some may be on the hunt for eggs.

Dozens of communities in 21 Country held Easter egg hunts this weekend.

We caught up with one in Markle. Hundreds of kids participated, collecting eggs filled with candy and other goodies.

Families also got a chance to take their picture with the Easter Bunny and see the towns fire trucks.

