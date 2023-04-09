It’s a mad rush for Easter fun

Hundreds turn out for annual Easter egg hunt
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Easter is this weekend which means some may be on the hunt for eggs.

Dozens of communities in 21 Country held Easter egg hunts this weekend.

We caught up with one in Markle. Hundreds of kids participated, collecting eggs filled with candy and other goodies.

Families also got a chance to take their picture with the Easter Bunny and see the towns fire trucks.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of hit-and-run on Thursday, April 6, along Covington Road.
FWPD search for suspect in hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Train stops on Lower Huntington Road in Waynedale for hours.
Train blocks Waynedale streets for hours
FWPD converges at scene downtown near MLK Bridge
FWPD converges at scene downtown near MLK Jr. Bridge
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
A small plane crash killed two Indiana couples in Florida
Four Hoosiers killed in small plane crash offshore in Florida

Latest News

Police chase leads to crash
Woman arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne
Chicken Salad Chick announces grand opening
Chicken Salad Chick announces opening day in Fort Wayne
Women arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne
Women arrested after police chase in Fort Wayne
Tom's Donuts in Angola is now open for the summer.
Tom’s Donuts in Angola opens for the season