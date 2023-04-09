Chicken Salad Chick announces opening day in Fort Wayne

By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After months of anticipation, we now know when Chicken Salad Chick will open its doors.

According to the restaurants Facebook page, a grand opening will be held on Wednesday, April 26th at 10 a.m.

The restaurant is located outside of Jefferson Pointe next to Chipotle, off of Apple Glen Boulevard.

Organizers say it serves up scratch-made, southern style chicken salad recipes. The eatery has over a dozen varieties of chicken salads along with pimento cheese, egg salad, soups, and seasonal desserts like key lime pie.

Opening day, officials say that the first 100 guests in line when the restaurant opens and downloads the restaurants app will receive a free ‘quick chick’ meal.

