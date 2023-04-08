Komets score five straight in win over Kalamazoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets scored five straight goals to come back and beat the Kalamazoo Wings 5-2 at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

Short-handed in the second period, the Komets Garrett Van Wyhe knotted the game up off a one-man breakaway.

Fort Wayne’s Drake Rymsha scored the go-ahead goal to make it 3-2 heading into the third period.

