Komets score five straight in win over Kalamazoo

By Chris Ryan
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets scored five straight goals to come back and beat the Kalamazoo Wings 5-2 at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

Short-handed in the second period, the Komets Garrett Van Wyhe knotted the game up off a one-man breakaway.

Fort Wayne’s Drake Rymsha scored the go-ahead goal to make it 3-2 heading into the third period.

