Train blocks Waynedale streets for hours

Complaints filed with Federal Railroad Administration
Train stops on Lower Huntington Road in Waynedale for hours.
Train stops on Lower Huntington Road in Waynedale for hours.(WPTA Staff)
By Taylor Williams
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNEDALE, Ind. (WPTA) - Residents in Waynedale are looking for answers after a train stalled on the tracks of Lower Huntington Road Thursday Night.

The Norfolk Southern train was stopped for hours leading to traffic headaches.

Waynedale resident Mark Hershberger put his own sign on the road to try and divert traffic.

21 Investigates looked over data from the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Database. It shows three complaints logged Thursday, complaining that a Norfolk Southern Train stalled along the tracks here.

One complaint said that “pedestrians were observed climbing on, over, or through the train cars.”

Another says, “The train blocks all of Waynedale from going in or out.”

21 Investigates found three complaints filed with the Federal Railroad Administration Thursday...
Residents and business owners say that trains are common for Waynedale.

Some business owners say they wish someone would step in and build a bridge over the tracks. However, there are no plans for construction.

So, what can you do? 21 Investigates reached out to the Federal Railroad Administration to learn more about restrictions in place for stopped trains.

“There is no Federal statute regarding how long trains may block crossings nor one restricting train length.”

Federal Railroad Administration

21 Investigates also reached out to Norfolk Southern and requested a statement.

“We never want to inconvenience any member of a community with a stopped train. Though trains have to stop from time to time for a number of reasons, we work to keep them moving and minimize these types of impacts whenever they happen.”

Norfolk Southern representative

At this time Norfolk Southern has not explained the reason why the train stalled.

If you’re frustrated and want to register your complaint, you can do so by going to the FRA’s website.

