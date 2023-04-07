TOO CUTE: Kids can practice reading skills with shelter animals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There certainly can’t be a cuter way to practice reading comprehension.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) has launched a new program providing kids with a fun and free opportunity to practice reading skills with shelter cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs who are waiting to be adopted.

The initiative was developed in partnership with Literacy for Companionship Inc., a non-profit working to “bring children and pets together through the joy of reading”.

Originally, the shelter was holding the ‘Read to the Animals’ event one Monday per month, but leaders say so many kids signed up they’ve added more dates. The shelter says their mission with the program is to teach kids empathy and kindness through animals.

Program details, per the FWACC website:

Each child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who stays at the shelter during their reading session

Each child can be registered for one 30-minute time slot per session

Readers must be registered to attend (siblings that aren’t registered may not join)

Each reading session is limited to 4 readers to ensure each child has a great experience

Children must be 5-12 years old to participate

Kids can bring their own book or pick from the shelter’s collection

Parents who are interested in signing their children up can do so on the FWACC website. Leaders request that you select only one date per month to allow other children to participate.

