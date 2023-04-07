Steuben County residents concerned over sewer rate hike

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - People in the Lake James area are upset after learning of a proposed sewer rate hike. Mark Blue, a longtime resident of Steuben County tells 21Alive News that the gradual rate increases are not new to people who live there.

However, this time the proposed rate increase is 18 percent and many residents say enough is enough.

Blue, along with more than 1,000 other residents signed a petition. In the petition residents are asking for the Steuben Lakes Regional Wast District to deny the rate increase and are calling the higher fee, “unjustified, unreasonable and discriminatory.”

The rate would go from about $93.00 to $110.00.

Blue talked with 21Alive about the concerns of people who live in the area. He leads the group bringing awareness to this rate hike. He says it started with a group of friends, from the community coming together and voicing frustration.

Now, according to Blue, there are about 1,032 signatures which is about 20 percent of the residents he says.

He and others are hoping to get the word out about the next public hearing about the rate increase.

It is planned for Tuesday, April 11th at 1 p.m.in the Steuben County Community Center.

21Alive contacted the Superintendent of the Steuben Lakes Regional Wast District, however Bryan Klein declined to comment.

