Redemption House receives The Lighthouse’s original recovery home

The Lighthouse announces its continued partnership with Redemption House.
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with The Lighthouse and Redemption House say they are continuing their partnership by announcing a new community program.

The Lighthouse officials say the original men’s recovery home on McCormick Avenue will be handed over to the Redemption House, citing they have “outgrew the facility and were underutilizing the space.”

The Lighthouse Founder and Director, Dr. Brandon Bower, says he is excited for the original facility to continue serving the community and shares his excitement for the Redemption House to utilize the space.

They say they contacted Redemption House to see if they wanted to use the home for its women’s recovery program. Redemption House CEO Tomi Cardin said there are plans to turn the facility into a women’s and children’s graduate home.

