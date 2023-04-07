Ready for TinCaps’ Opening Day? 21Alive is bringing you live coverage

21Alive is bringing you live coverage of the Fort Wayne TinCaps' Opening Day on Tuesday, April...
21Alive is bringing you live coverage of the Fort Wayne TinCaps' Opening Day on Tuesday, April 11.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Another sign of spring in the Summit City is the return of baseball.

Tuesday, April 11, is Opening Day for the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field downtown. With the new season comes a new way to watch.

21Alive will broadcast the Opening Day game on channel 21.3, MyNetwork TV, starting at 6:30 p.m. But before that, we’ll have live coverage all day from the park.

That coverage begins Tuesday on 21Alive Morning News all the way up to the first pitch for the showdown with the Lake County Captains.

If you’re ready to return to Parkview Field before Tuesday, a free Open House is planned at the field on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information on the games and tickets here.

Fort Wayne TinCaps prepare for Opening Day on April 11.
Fort Wayne TinCaps prepare for Opening Day on April 11.(TinCaps)

