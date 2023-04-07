One man injured in early Friday morning crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Steuben County man was injured after a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on S.R. 8 near Auburn around 12:15 early Friday morning.

The department says a 20-year-old Pleasant Lake man was driving a 2016 Ford Focus west on S.R. 8.

They say he drove off the road, and the vehicle drove parallel to the road before crashing into two continuing curve signs. The car then went across a large ditch and continued for a short time before stopping at the edge of a ditch line facing north.

First responders say the vehicle was totaled.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with cuts, abrasions, and a potential chest injury.

Investigators say the crash was reported by a passerby who saw the vehicle off the road.

They say they believe the man was speeding when the crash occurred.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.