One man injured in early Friday morning crash in DeKalb County

A man was injured after a single-vehicle crash on State Road 8 early Friday morning in DeKalb...
A man was injured after a single-vehicle crash on State Road 8 early Friday morning in DeKalb County.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Steuben County man was injured after a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on S.R. 8 near Auburn around 12:15 early Friday morning.

The department says a 20-year-old Pleasant Lake man was driving a 2016 Ford Focus west on S.R. 8.

They say he drove off the road, and the vehicle drove parallel to the road before crashing into two continuing curve signs. The car then went across a large ditch and continued for a short time before stopping at the edge of a ditch line facing north.

First responders say the vehicle was totaled.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with cuts, abrasions, and a potential chest injury.

Investigators say the crash was reported by a passerby who saw the vehicle off the road.

They say they believe the man was speeding when the crash occurred.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Condors loan Dove-McFalls back to Komets

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
One of the Fort Wayne Komets top performers this season, Samuel Dove-McFalls will return from his most recent stint with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors on Friday night.

News

Condors loan Dove-McFalls back to Komets

Updated: 9 hours ago

21Investigates

Steuben County residents concerned over sewer rate hike

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Angelica Pickens
In a petition residents are asking for the Steuben Lakes Regional Wast District to deny the rate increase and are calling the higher fee, “unjustified, unreasonable and discriminatory.”

News

Jackie Walorski Parkway officially dedicated in Elkhart County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
A ceremony took place on Thursday morning at the new County Road 4.

Latest News

News

Hundreds gather to help rebuild Eastern Allen County farm damaged during EF-2 tornado

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Caleb Saylor
People from as far as four hours away travelled to Eastern Allen County help rebuild their damaged farm.

News

21Alive Poultry Farm Rebuild 04/06/2023

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

FWPD converges at scene downtown near MLK Jr. Bridge

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

FWPD converges at scene downtown near MLK Jr. Bridge

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
Crews with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) are responding just west of the MLK Jr. Memorial Bridge in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon.

Community

Former pro skater opens mid-century modern store amid battle with multiple sclerosis

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ana Ehinger and Jazlynn Bebout
For those who like to support local and sustainable businesses, a new shopping opportunity is coming this weekend in Fort Wayne.

News

Former pro skateboarder opens mid-century modern furniture store amid battle with multiple sclerosis

Updated: 17 hours ago