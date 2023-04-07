FWPD search for suspect in hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Scene of hit-and-run on Thursday, April 6, along Covington Road.
Scene of hit-and-run on Thursday, April 6, along Covington Road.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking for more information on a hit-and-run Thursday night on the city’s west side.

Police a 26-year-old was riding a bike on the shoulder of Covington Road just after 9 p.m. when they were hit by a car.

They say the driver took off and left the bicyclist with minor injuries. Officers did not have a description of the suspect’s car.

Anyone with any information is asked to call FWPD at 427-1201, detectives say.

