FWPD search for suspect in hit-and-run involving bicyclist

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking for more information on a hit-and-run Thursday night on the city’s west side.

Police a 26-year-old was riding a bike on the shoulder of Covington Road just after 9 p.m. when they were hit by a car.

They say the driver took off and left the bicyclist with minor injuries. Officers did not have a description of the suspect’s car.

Anyone with any information is asked to call FWPD at 427-1201, detectives say.

