‘Furever’ Home Friday: Meet True Love

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Yes, you read that right, her name is True Love, and she will be your “true love” once you take her home.

She is a 5-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog and Australian Shephard mix with a sweet yet shy personality.

True Love is 18 pounds right now, but she will definitely get bigger.

For more information on True Love, visit the Humane Fort Wayne website.

