Fort Wayne-South Bend Deacon to sing in Easter Vigil Mass in Rome

Zane Langenbrunner meets Pope Francis in December of 2019.
Zane Langenbrunner meets Pope Francis in December of 2019.(Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
VATICAN CITY (WPTA) - A Deacon with the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese has been given the coveted opportunity to sing at the Easter Vigil Mass in Vatican City this weekend.

29-year-old Zane Langenbrunner, a Mishawaka native, will be making the Hoosier state proud on Holy Saturday. He has been asked to chant the Easter Proclamation for Pope Francis Saturday evening at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

The Hoosier says he has been living and studying in Rome for the past four years to become a priest and will be ordained in 50 days.

21Alive spoke with Langenbrunner Friday, who said it’s an honor to sing the Exsultet at the Easter Vigil Mass. He says even though he’s been practicing for the past couple of weeks, he’s nervous about the big day.

“Please keep me in your prayers and pray especially that my voice will hold out for the end of the Exsultet,” Langenbrunner said with a smile.

He was also featured on The Today Show Friday morning, where he said it will be his first time singing at a papal mass. You can watch that segment here.

Zane Langenbrunner was featured on The Today Show on April 7.
Zane Langenbrunner was featured on The Today Show on April 7.(The Today Show)

