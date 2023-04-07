Condors loan Dove-McFalls back to Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the Fort Wayne Komets top performers this season, Samuel Dove-McFalls, will return from his most recent stint with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors on Friday night.

The 25-year-old forward scored 10 goals with 19 assists in 32 games this season with Fort Wayne.

The Komets play host to the Kalamazoo Wings at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday night at 8 p.m.

