Buckner Park playground to close over weekend for maintenance

FILE - Buckner Park
FILE - Buckner Park(Parks and Recreation)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A heads up to parents hoping to take their kids to a playground this sunny weekend, Buckner Park is off the table.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreations says the playground at Buckner Park, off Bass Road, will be closed on Friday and Saturday for routine maintenance.

The surfacing work at the park is set to wrap up by the end of the day Saturday, April 8, just in time for some Easter Sunday fun.

