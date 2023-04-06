Police dash camera catches Harlan tornado

Dramatic video shows force of winds
A camera caught a tornado as it overtook a police car Friday, March 31.
A camera caught a tornado as it overtook a police car Friday, March 31.
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A police dash camera captures a tornado on March 31, 2023 near Harlan, Indiana.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police dash cameras record all sorts of things, but on Friday March 31, one camera caught what may be a first for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department - a tornado.

In the video released by the department, you can see a clear view of the road ahead as the deputy patrols near Harlan. While the rain falls, the wind noticeably increases. The rain becomes fast-moving sheets whipping around the police car. Suddenly, pieces of debris begin circling in front of the car as bands of wind and rain envelop it.

The tornado moves on as quickly as it appeared, damaging buildings and uprooting trees along the way. Police believe the twister was the same EF-2 that hit Harlan and nearby communities late that night.

