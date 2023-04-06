Influx of Talent drives confidence for TinCaps into Opening Day

By Chris Ryan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 2023 Fort Wayne TinCaps roster boasts 11 of the top 24 prospects in the San Diego Padres organization, according to MLB.com.

Star shortstop Jackson Merrill ranks atop the Padres organization and slots in a No. 18 in all of Minor League ball on MLB’s list.

The TinCaps take that talent to West Michigan for a Thursday night season-opener at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne police officers search a home on Willshire Court that may be connected to the shooting
Man shot in neck, police find ‘person of interest’
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move in, bringing a damaging...
FIRST ALERT: Quick-moving, strong to severe storms today
Hail and wind will have higher threats for Wednesday, but tornadoes will also be possible.
FIRST ALERT: Damaging wind, hail, and possible tornado risk Wednesday
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole

Latest News

Carroll's Gabe Starks scores the second run of the Chargers 2-0 victory over Northrop at the...
Carroll baseball beats Northrop 2-0 in shutout win
Mastodons softball sweeps Sunday doubleheader
Mastodons softball sweeps Sunday doubleheader
Indiana Tech baseball swept in Sunday’s doubleheader
Indiana Tech baseball swept in Sunday’s doubleheader
TinCaps begin preparing for Thursday’s season opener
TinCaps begin preparing for Thursday’s season opener