Influx of Talent drives confidence for TinCaps into Opening Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 2023 Fort Wayne TinCaps roster boasts 11 of the top 24 prospects in the San Diego Padres organization, according to MLB.com.

Star shortstop Jackson Merrill ranks atop the Padres organization and slots in a No. 18 in all of Minor League ball on MLB’s list.

The TinCaps take that talent to West Michigan for a Thursday night season-opener at 6:35 p.m.

