Hundreds gather to help rebuild Eastern Allen County farm damaged during EF-2 tornado

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - “You could call it the power of God. It took about 30 seconds.” That’s how Mr. Lengacher described the EF-2 tornado that moved over his Poultry farm in Eastern Allen County on Friday, bringing with it peak wind gusts up to 120 miles per hour. What took seconds to destroy may take months to fix.

C-V Polutry Farm was one of the hardest hit areas by last Friday’s tornadoes.

Lengacher (who asked us not to show his face during the recorded portion of our interview) says once the warning’s went off, his family took shelter in their basement as the twister moved over their farm.

Lengacher says “We didn’t know what happened, it sounded like a freight train. There was a crackling noise, a loud crackling noise. It sounded like the house fell to pieces, basically.”

Once it was over, they went to see the damage, finding it was worse than what they thought. Over 40,000 chickens either injured or killed, their barns destroyed, and their livelihood at risk.

“Obviously, financially it’s very important. It’s our chores, it’s what we base our lives around. It’s what we do all of the time. Seven days a week. So, very important to us,” Lengacher said. “All of the young birds were definitely in bad shape. It was devastating.”

As quickly as the twister moved through, neighbors, family, friends, and strangers from up to four hours away moved in to help.

“This happened about, like I said, 11:41, roughly a quarter til 12. and by one o’clock there was probably 150 to 200 people here.”

Those hundreds of people have worked for the past 6 days to take the remnants of the barn away and help the Lengacher’s rebuild.

Lengacher says while the tornado caused more damage than he imagined, he’s more impressed by what manpower and a sense of community can do

“We’re very thankful, give God all the glory for that. It’s amazing, and like I said if it had happened today down the road, we’d probably go help them,” Lengacher says.

He went on to explain that it may take up to 12 weeks before the receive new chickens. So, it could be quite a long time before their life returns to normal.

