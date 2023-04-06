FWPD: Woman charged in connection with August shooting

21-year-old Autumn Hayden
21-year-old Autumn Hayden(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Reed Road in August of 2022.

FWPD says Autumn Hayden is charged with aiding burglary, aiding robbery, and aiding battery.

Police say the shooting happened on August 15, 2022, at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Reed Road, near Lake Avenue. They say they arrived and found the victim on the ground with gunshot wounds.

A couple of months later, FWPD identified Cortes Antonio Morris as the primary suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. He was later taken into custody and faces charges including robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated battery. He is set to stand trial in August.

20-year-old Cortes Antonio Morris
20-year-old Cortes Antonio Morris(Allen County Sheriff's Department)

