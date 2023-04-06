FWPD converges at scene downtown near MLK Jr. Bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crews with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) responded just west of the MLK Jr. Memorial Bridge in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon on reports of shots fired.

Neighbors told 21Alive their heard shots fired near the corner of 3rd and N Harrison streets around 4:15 p.m. One says he was looking out his bedroom window when he saw police officers surrounding a man.

Police say there was a man who fired a shot in the air and ultimately took his own life.

Typically, 21Alive does not report suicides. But due to the public nature of this incident, we wanted to let neighbors and the public know what took place.

