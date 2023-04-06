FWFD responds to house fire northwest of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire in a residential area northwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

Officials say the fire happened in the 1300 block of Orchard Street, at the corner of Orchard and Second Streets, a little before 6:30 Thursday morning. They say the home is located directly across from Bloomingdale Elementary School.

Officials say it took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control. They say the fire came from the second floor and roof, confronting heavy smoke when they arrived.

No one was inside the home at the time of the blaze, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

