Four Hoosiers killed in small plane crash offshore in Florida

The victims has been identified as two couples from Fishers and Noblesville
A small plane crash killed two Indiana couples in Florida
A small plane crash killed two Indiana couples in Florida(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WPTA) - Four people from Indiana were killed in a small plane crash off the coast of Venice, Florida Wednesday night.

21Alive affiliate WTHR reports the victims have been identified as two couples: 64-year-old Jeff and 68-year-old Patty Lumpkin of Fishers and 60-year-old Rick and 57-year-old Bethe Beaver of Noblesville.

The plane they were traveling in crashed Wednesday night near the Venice Fishing Pier, Venice Fire Rescue says. They say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the Gulf of Mexico, near a pier in about 25 feet of water. They say several people saw the crash and called 911.

The single-engine plane was headed back to St. Petersburg when it crashed shortly after takeoff. Officials say the couples flew to Venice to have dinner with friends.

Witnesses said the plane started descending and then hit the water, making a sound like an engine backfiring. Another person who said they were a pilot said the “engine sounded normal,” but the plane was losing altitude until it hit the water “pretty hard.”

Fire crews say the bodies of Jeff, who was the pilot, and Rick were recovered Wednesday evening and Patty and Bethe were found Thursday morning.

Bethe worked as a realtor and founded and owned Indiana Elite Cheer and Tumbling in Noblesville, WTHR reports. They say Ricke was president of Beaver Construction Management in Noblesville.

The airport director said the plane did not receive any services at the airport or get fuel while it was there. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former pro skateboarder opens mid-century modern furniture store amid battle with multiple sclerosis

Updated: moments ago

Crime

FWPD: Woman charged in connection with August shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Reed Road in August of 2022.

News

Chrisitan singer TobyMac, MercyMe to perform at the Coliseum in November

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Contemporary Christian fans, get ready to sing praises and be uplifted, as award-winning singer TobyMac and group MercyMe are coming to Fort Wayne this fall.

News

Keepsakes found scattered after Indiana storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTHR
Bill Pirtle and many of his family members were out sorting through his brother’s belongings, salvaging what they could among the rubble.

Latest News

Weather

Was your home damaged in a tornado? Here’s what to do next

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Deadly storms in the past two weeks have unleashed dozens of tornadoes in the United States, mainly in the South and Midwest, killing at least 63 people and damaging or destroying hundreds of people’s homes.

News

FWFD responds to house fire northwest of downtown

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire in a residential area northwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

Sports

Influx of Talent drives confidence for TinCaps into Opening Day

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
The 2023 Fort Wayne TinCaps roster boasts 11 of the top 24 prospects in the San Diego Padres organization, according to MLB.com.

News

TinCaps influx of talent breeds confidence into Opening Day

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Police dash camera catches Harlan tornado

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brien McElhatten
Police believe the twister was the same EF-2 that hit Harlan and nearby communities.

News

Police dash cam captures tornado

Updated: 16 hours ago