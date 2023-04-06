Four Hoosiers killed in small plane crash offshore in Florida

VENICE, Fla. (WPTA) - Four people from Indiana were killed in a small plane crash off the coast of Venice, Florida Wednesday night.

21Alive affiliate WTHR reports the victims have been identified as two couples: 64-year-old Jeff and 68-year-old Patty Lumpkin of Fishers and 60-year-old Rick and 57-year-old Bethe Beaver of Noblesville.

The plane they were traveling in crashed Wednesday night near the Venice Fishing Pier, Venice Fire Rescue says. They say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the Gulf of Mexico, near a pier in about 25 feet of water. They say several people saw the crash and called 911.

The single-engine plane was headed back to St. Petersburg when it crashed shortly after takeoff. Officials say the couples flew to Venice to have dinner with friends.

Witnesses said the plane started descending and then hit the water, making a sound like an engine backfiring. Another person who said they were a pilot said the “engine sounded normal,” but the plane was losing altitude until it hit the water “pretty hard.”

Fire crews say the bodies of Jeff, who was the pilot, and Rick were recovered Wednesday evening and Patty and Bethe were found Thursday morning.

Bethe worked as a realtor and founded and owned Indiana Elite Cheer and Tumbling in Noblesville, WTHR reports. They say Ricke was president of Beaver Construction Management in Noblesville.

The airport director said the plane did not receive any services at the airport or get fuel while it was there. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

