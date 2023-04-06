Former pro skater opens mid-century modern store amid battle with multiple sclerosis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For those who like to support local and sustainable businesses, a new shopping opportunity is coming this weekend in Fort Wayne.

It’s a mid-century modern furniture store called “The 6040s”—opening to the public this Saturday.

Former professional skateboarder Lee Bender is the owner. He says it was at Snider High School that he first learned about mid-century modern design.

But, he spent most of his life skateboarding until a diagnosis put his career on hold.

Bender has multiple sclerosis, which has says has created a lot of limitations in his life, making a typical 9-to-5 gig near impossible. So, he took matters into his own hands and created his own business.

“This is a way of me being able to create a position for myself, work on my own schedule, and it’s not because I want to do what I want to do. It’s simply because there’s no other means for someone with limitations and disabilities that I have.”

Now, Bender spends his time finding pieces spanning from the 60s to the 40s and restoring them by hand.

The store is on the back side of Cardinal Tattoo and Rise Skateboard Shop, near Spy Run Ave. and Lawtown Park.

The 6040s will be opening this Saturday, April 8, at noon.

