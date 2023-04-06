Former pro skater opens mid-century modern store amid battle with multiple sclerosis

Lee Bender is opening “The 6040s”— a mid-century modern furniture store—on April 8.
Lee Bender is opening “The 6040s”— a mid-century modern furniture store—on April 8.(Staff)
By Ana Ehinger and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For those who like to support local and sustainable businesses, a new shopping opportunity is coming this weekend in Fort Wayne.

It’s a mid-century modern furniture store called “The 6040s”—opening to the public this Saturday.

Former professional skateboarder Lee Bender is the owner. He says it was at Snider High School that he first learned about mid-century modern design.

But, he spent most of his life skateboarding until a diagnosis put his career on hold.

Bender has multiple sclerosis, which has says has created a lot of limitations in his life, making a typical 9-to-5 gig near impossible. So, he took matters into his own hands and created his own business.

Now, Bender spends his time finding pieces spanning from the 60s to the 40s and restoring them by hand.

The store is on the back side of Cardinal Tattoo and Rise Skateboard Shop, near Spy Run Ave. and Lawtown Park.

The 6040s will be opening this Saturday, April 8, at noon.

