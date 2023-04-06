Chrisitan singer TobyMac, MercyMe to perform at the Coliseum in November

TobyMac, MercyMe to perform at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 17.
TobyMac, MercyMe to perform at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 17.(Provided)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Contemporary Christian fans, get ready to sing praises and be uplifted, as award-winning singer TobyMac and group MercyMe are coming to Fort Wayne this fall.

TobyMac and the Christian group MercyMe are coming to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Friday, November 17.

Awakening Events organizers say the award-winning singer and music group’s stop in the Summit City is part of a 12-city tour that includes other cities like Tulsa, Atlanta, and Detroit.

Officials say a third artist will join the tour, but they have yet to release their name.

Organizers say from April 6 until April 10, fans can gain access to an exclusive pre-sale by texting the word, PRIORITY,” to 615-813-6017. The actual pre-sale dates are from April 12-13, and anyone who signs up in advance will receive the pre-sale access code via text message on April 11.

General tickets will go on sale Friday, April 14 at noon. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the performance will begin around 7 p.m. on November 14.

Click here to purchase tickets when they become available on the above dates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former pro skateboarder opens mid-century modern furniture store amid battle with multiple sclerosis

Updated: moments ago

News

Four Hoosiers killed in small plane crash offshore in Florida

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Four people from Indiana were killed in a small plane crash off the coast of Venice, Florida Wednesday night.

Crime

FWPD: Woman charged in connection with August shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says a 21-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Reed Road in August of 2022.

News

Keepsakes found scattered after Indiana storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTHR
Bill Pirtle and many of his family members were out sorting through his brother’s belongings, salvaging what they could among the rubble.

Latest News

Weather

Was your home damaged in a tornado? Here’s what to do next

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Deadly storms in the past two weeks have unleashed dozens of tornadoes in the United States, mainly in the South and Midwest, killing at least 63 people and damaging or destroying hundreds of people’s homes.

News

FWFD responds to house fire northwest of downtown

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire in a residential area northwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

Sports

Influx of Talent drives confidence for TinCaps into Opening Day

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
The 2023 Fort Wayne TinCaps roster boasts 11 of the top 24 prospects in the San Diego Padres organization, according to MLB.com.

News

TinCaps influx of talent breeds confidence into Opening Day

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Police dash camera catches Harlan tornado

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brien McElhatten
Police believe the twister was the same EF-2 that hit Harlan and nearby communities.

News

Police dash cam captures tornado

Updated: 16 hours ago