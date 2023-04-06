Chrisitan singer TobyMac, MercyMe to perform at the Coliseum in November

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Contemporary Christian fans, get ready to sing praises and be uplifted, as award-winning singer TobyMac and group MercyMe are coming to Fort Wayne this fall.

TobyMac and the Christian group MercyMe are coming to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Friday, November 17.

Awakening Events organizers say the award-winning singer and music group’s stop in the Summit City is part of a 12-city tour that includes other cities like Tulsa, Atlanta, and Detroit.

Officials say a third artist will join the tour, but they have yet to release their name.

“The Awakening team couldn’t be more thrilled to bring together the talents of TobyMac, MercyMe, and [ArtistTBA] for this incredible tour. Each artist brings their own unique sound and style to the stage, and we can’t wait to see them unite to create an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.”

Organizers say from April 6 until April 10, fans can gain access to an exclusive pre-sale by texting the word, PRIORITY,” to 615-813-6017. The actual pre-sale dates are from April 12-13, and anyone who signs up in advance will receive the pre-sale access code via text message on April 11.

General tickets will go on sale Friday, April 14 at noon. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the performance will begin around 7 p.m. on November 14.

Click here to purchase tickets when they become available on the above dates.

