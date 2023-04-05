Two tornadoes confirmed in Jay County from Friday’s storms

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Two more tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in northeastern Indiana during the severe weather outbreak late Friday night.

The tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service, touched down in Jay County within one minute of each other.

The first tornado touched down at 12:19 Saturday morning in an area north of the small town of Salamonia, near the Ohio state line. The tornado traveled county roads for about one and a half miles before dissipating in a field around 12:22 a.m. No major damage was reported.

The second tornado touched down northeast of Portland around 12:20 a.m. It traveled north-northeast for over two miles before dissipating in an open field. Damage was reported with two barns that had wall and roof damage, as well as reports of broken tree trees and power poles.

Both Jay County tornadoes were rated as EF-0, with winds reaching between 80 and 85 miles per hour. No injuries or deaths were reported.

SURVEY UPDATE: We have confirmed an additional 5 tornadoes from March 31st!

- Two EF-0 tornadoes are confirmed in Jay County, IN

- Three EF-0 tornadoes are confirmed in Allen County, OH



More info: https://t.co/aIMqeEYwCQ pic.twitter.com/R5xXn6M4l9 — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) April 4, 2023

