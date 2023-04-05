STORM PLANNING: Where to go when severe weather hits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Whether you live in a standard home or an apartment complex, it’s important to plan which areas of your home are the safest.

“Obviously, you don’t want to panic, you just want to be prepared,” Jim Andersen said.

Be prepared. That’s the advice Jim Andersen has for people in 21Country ahead of Wednesday’s storm system.

Andersen is the lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana. He’s expecting several threats from this storm.

“You’re going to have chances for some large hail, strong winds, and then you also have the potential for some tornadoes and even some strong tornadoes,” Andersen said.

Strong winds, hail and possible tornadoes could prove dangerous for Hoosiers.

So, how can you stay safe? Andersen says it depends on your home layout.

“If you have a basement, you want to get to the lowest level, whatever that be,” Andersen said. “Whether it be the first floor or the basement, you want to stay in the most interior parts of the house.”

Of course, not everyone has access to a basement, like those who live in apartment complexes.

So, what are your options in that situation?

“In those cases, if you know you’re in that situation, you may want to think ahead, be proactive,” Andersen said. “Maybe go stay with a friend that lives in a regular house with a basement.”

You may have minimal options. Andersen advises you to find the most interior area of your home and stay away from any windows.

“Stay away from those windows and put as many walls as possible from the outside winds to where you are,” Andersen said.

Andersen stresses the importance of staying up to date on the latest weather information. You can do that by using weather radios, mobile alerts or the local news.

