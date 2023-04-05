Senior living center shares severe weather preparedness plan

By Emilia Miles
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - What type of emergency plans are in place for your loved ones who are in senior living facilities? Officials at Hamilton Place Senior Living say they are ready for Wednesday’s storms.

Hamilton Place has around 26 residents in their facility. They range from assisted living, short term stay and urgent placement. Ahead of Wednesday, Chris Phelps with the facility, shared with us their plan to keep residents safe if severe weather strikes.

First, they have a back up generator if the power goes out, each employees is designated with a specific emergency and they have a system in place to contact family’s to provide updates on any issues.

“We use our hallways, just like you would in a high school or in an elementary, or something like that. It’s the strongest spot in the building. We always make sure if they are on oxygen and if they need something that they are available. We also have our emergency kit that’s fully supplied in case something does happen to the building.”

Chris Phelps, Hamilton Place

Phelps tells me the residents are always their first and foremost responsibility.

