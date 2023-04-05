Power companies and severe weather: What you need to know

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Both Indiana Michigan Power and REMC say they’re prepared for any effects of this severe weather system.

Thousands were left without power as a result of previous storms and tornadoes last week. We’re told power has been restored as they prepare for the next round of severe weather.

In an interview Tuesday, an I&M representative said they have everyone in the Indiana Michigan Power network ready for outages or downed power lines that could result during Wednesday’s anticipated storms. They say they have crews on standby throughout the state and country if there is significant damage.

Downed power lines are possible with the threat of high wind speeds. REMC says it is imperative to avoid fallen power lines.

“Always, always stay away from them. Assume every downed power line that you see is energized and just call whoever your provider is,” REMC Director of Marketing and Communications Chris Todd said. “We’ll come out and take care of it. Don’t even try and move it with a stick. It’s still going to be dangerous if it’s down regardless.”

Indiana Michigan Power warns that if you see a downed power line that you can call 911 to ensure that emergency services are able to properly secure the area, especially if it is on a road.

If there is a fallen power line on your property, make sure to contact your electric service provider as well.

Lastly, both I&M and REMC say the best way to find the most up to date information regarding outages and restoration times is to visit their respective websites.

