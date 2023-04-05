Now-former bank manager sentenced in 2019 bank robbery

Kelly Krieger and Horia Malutan.
Kelly Krieger and Horia Malutan.(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A now-former Fort Wayne Chase Bank manager has been sentenced in federal court after she admitted to assisting in a 2019 Christmas Eve bank robbery.

The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana says 38-year-old Kelly Krieger was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and two years of probation. She was also ordered to pay $202,184 in restitution to the bank after she pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting armed bank robbery.

FBI officers say on Christmas Eve in 2019, Horia Malutan was caught on security camera footage pretending to use the ATM in front of Chase Bank before the business opened for the day. They say as an employee was unlocking the door for manager Krieger, Malutan forced his way into the bank at gunpoint and had them open the vault and fill a duffel bag with money.

Investigators say Krieger later admitted that she and Malutan planned the robbery, agreeing that she would get half of the money taken during the heist.

Malutan pleaded guilty to the armed bank robbery and was sentenced to nearly five years behind bars and was also ordered to pay restitution to the bank.

