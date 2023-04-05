Man shot in neck, police find ‘person of interest’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police have identified a “person of interest” after a man was badly hurt in a shooting Tuesday evening.

Officer Daniel Nerzig said the victim was shot in the neck near Maplecrest and Trier roads around 6:30 p.m. A friend of the man called 911 to report the shooting as they drove the victim to the hospital. Doctors determined the man’s injuries were life-threatening.

As police investigated, they discovered the shooting took place at a home on Willshire Court which is not far from Maplecrest and Trier. Police were seen marking the property with police tape on the quiet cul-de-sac.

Police did not publicly identify the victim or the person of interest.

